Fiesta icon ‘Mr. Chicken’ dies from cancer, family shares

FILE - Fiesta icon J.J. Gonzales, also known as “Mr. Chicken" during an interview at NIOSA in April 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta icon J.J. Gonzales, also known as “Mr. Chicken,” died early Sunday morning after a battle with cancer, his family told KSAT.

Gonzales’ daughter confirmed to KSAT that he died around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Gonzales was known for his involvement with A Night in Old San Antonio. He would serve up San Antonio’s iconic chicken on a stick, a longtime favorite among attendees.

In a previous interview with KSAT, Gonzales explained that everyone who works for the event does so as a volunteer, and all proceeds support the Conservation Society of San Antonio.

“We give of our time, and I know that’s me. I can only speak for myself but that’s my way of giving back to San Antonio,” Gonzales previously told KSAT. “I love my city.”