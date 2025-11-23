Fiesta icon ‘Mr. Chicken’ dies from cancer, family shares J.J. Gonzales was known for serving up the iconic chicken on a stick during A Night in Old San Antonio FILE - Fiesta icon J.J. Gonzales, also known as “Mr. Chicken" during an interview at NIOSA in April 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta icon J.J. Gonzales, also known as “Mr. Chicken,” died early Sunday morning after a battle with cancer, his family told KSAT.
Gonzales’ daughter confirmed to KSAT that he died around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
Gonzales was known for his involvement with
A Night in Old San Antonio. He would serve up San Antonio’s iconic chicken on a stick, a longtime favorite among attendees.
In a
previous interview with KSAT, Gonzales explained that everyone who works for the event does so as a volunteer, and all proceeds support the Conservation Society of San Antonio.
“We give of our time, and I know that’s me. I can only speak for myself but that’s my way of giving back to San Antonio,” Gonzales previously told KSAT. “I love my city.”
Andrea K. Moreno
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Ernie Zuniga
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.
