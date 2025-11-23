Overnight three-alarm fire at Northwest Side apartment complex reignites, SAFD says

Crews responded to the fire just after 10 p.m. at the Mark Huebner Oaks in the 11000 block of Huebner Oaks.

SAN ANTONIO – A three-alarm fire that broke out late Saturday night at a Northwest Side apartment complex reignited Sunday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews initially responded to the fire just after 10 p.m. at the Mark Huebner Oaks in the 11000 block of Huebner Oaks.

Firefighters on Sunday morning were dispatched again to the complex just before 10 a.m., nearly 12 hours after the initial fire broke out.

“A second alarm was requested as a precaution,” an SAFD spokesperson said. “Due to the damage from the fire last night, crews are having to be extremely cautious as there are multiple areas that have structural integrity issues.”

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, the fire department said the fire was knocked down and will remain on scene for an “extended time.”

When firefighters arrived Saturday night, they found a small fire that had been smoldering for some time, SAFD said. As crews opened the walls, the department said they discovered the fire had spread through common walls and attic areas.

San Antonio police said officers and SAFD personnel were banging on doors to alert residents to evacuate the building.

At one point, SAFD said the weight of water and fire damage caused an internal floor to collapse from one level down to the floor below.

An SAFD spokesperson told KSAT the blaze that started Saturday night reached a third-alarm fire.

“The size and layout of this apartment building presented a challenge that required the additional resources,” the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

