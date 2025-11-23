UIW’s annual ‘Light the Way’ festival planned for Saturday

The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is back on Saturday for its 37th year, featuring a million twinkling Christmas lights, a firework display, and plenty of festive fun.

The event will run from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Broadway campus. KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will be the MC for the event.

Guests at the event can enjoy cuisine from Food Truck Alley, shop spaces from local vendors, live music and help UIW usher in the holiday season with fireworks to end the night.

Limited on-campus parking will be available at the following locations:

Founder Hall (4119 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209). Enter via the Broadway entrance at Allensworth.

Ancira Parking Garage (847 E. Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212). Enter via the US-281 North access road entrance.

A map of the festival and program can be found here.

