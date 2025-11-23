Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio pediatrician sexually assaulted 13-year-old patient during annual exam, affidavit states
San Antonio woman sentenced to federal prison, ordered to pay $492K for defrauding COVID relief program
Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones looking for answers after federal raid on North Side
San Antonio pediatrician arrested, accused of aggravated sexual assault of child, police say
TxDOT: Southbound lanes of US Highway 281 on North Side reopen after crash
Affidavit: FBI, DPS investigated suspected drug dealer at site of North Side raid before 150+ immigrants detained

Local News

UIW’s annual ‘Light the Way’ festival planned for Saturday

Event will run from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22

KSAT Digital Staff

The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is back on Saturday for its 37th year, featuring a million twinkling Christmas lights, a firework display, and plenty of festive fun. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word’s annual “Light the Way” Holiday Festival is slated for this weekend, and the campus will soon be twinkling for the Christmas season.

The event will run from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Broadway campus. KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will be the MC for the event.

Guests at the event can enjoy cuisine from Food Truck Alley, shop spaces from local vendors, live music and help UIW usher in the holiday season with fireworks to end the night.

Limited on-campus parking will be available at the following locations:

  • Founder Hall (4119 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209). Enter via the Broadway entrance at Allensworth.
  • Ancira Parking Garage (847 E. Hildebrand Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212). Enter via the US-281 North access road entrance.

A map of the festival and program can be found here.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos