Catholic Charities distributes hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners on West Side The organization distributed nearly 500 turkeys by midday SAN ANTONIO – Catholic Charities held their annual Thanksgiving meal drive on Monday, when hundreds of families were given frozen turkeys and more ahead of the holiday.
Cars lined up as early as 9 a.m. outside the Guadalupe Community Center at 1801 W César E. Chávez Blvd.
Beneath the center’s large mural of the Virgen de Guadalupe, volunteers of all ages loaded turkey boxes into passing vehicles.
By 1:30 p.m., the organization had already distributed around 500 turkeys to families.
Catholic Charities interim President and CEO Gladys Gonzalez said the annual tradition has grown from 40 donated turkeys in years past to more than 700 this year.
“If it wasn’t for our City of San Antonio community and our neighbors, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Gonzalez said. “In a time where there’s so much food insecurity, it is the mission of Catholic Charities to serve under the sign of love.”
Volunteers also distributed meals to the homes of residents enrolled in the
“Adopt-A-Senior” program.
“This year we will be giving over 100 turkey boxes to our isolated seniors,” Gonzalez said.
About the Author Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
