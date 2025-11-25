ACS offering $0 adoptions for all pets during ‘Black Furday’ event

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to ring in the holiday season with a new pet, Animal Care Services is offering $0 adoptions this Black Friday.

ACS says all pets will be eligible for the “Black Furday” adoption event. The discounted adoption rate is valid only on Friday, Nov. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the shelter at 4710 State Hwy 151.

All dogs and cats adopted from ACS go home sterilized with a first round of vaccinations and microchips.

Pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be viewed online by clicking here.

The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for the event.

For more information, click here.

