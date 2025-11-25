Skip to main content
Clear icon
83º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Complaints mount against city-funded contractor paid millions for home repairs
51 immigrants arrested in North Side raid are confirmed Tren de Aragua members, feds say
SAPD probationary officers fired after drunken incidents days apart
Brandon Herrera raises $1 million, swipes at Rep. Tony Gonzales over alleged affair
2 drivers found to be intoxicated after North Side head-on crash, SAPD says; 1 arrested

Local News

ACS offering $0 adoptions for all pets during ‘Black Furday’ event

ACS will be open from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Friday

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

(E.Boros, Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to ring in the holiday season with a new pet, Animal Care Services is offering $0 adoptions this Black Friday.

ACS says all pets will be eligible for the “Black Furday” adoption event. The discounted adoption rate is valid only on Friday, Nov. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the shelter at 4710 State Hwy 151.

Recommended Videos

All dogs and cats adopted from ACS go home sterilized with a first round of vaccinations and microchips.

Pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be viewed online by clicking here.

The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for the event.

For more information, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos