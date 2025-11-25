CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 9-year-old hospitalized after woman told her to drive, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A video captured by a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the moment a 9-year-old moved a vehicle and spun it out of control earlier this month in west Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash around 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the 4200 block of Gossan Spring.

According to a preliminary report, a woman identified as Ladeja Pickett asked a 9-year-old to move a vehicle out of the driveway, as they were decorating the yard for Christmas.

The doorbell video, which can be seen in the video player above, shows a silver sedan backing up and spinning, as the driver’s side door opens and the child falls out. The sedan crashed into the neighbor’s truck.

The child suffered serious injuries, including deep cuts and road rash, her mother told KSAT in an interview. The mother said the girl has undergone multiple surgeries.

“(Ledeja Pickett) had no right to hand a minor keys, (Ledeja Pickett) had no right to put that car in reverse,” the child’s mother told KSAT. She asked to remain anonymous to protect her daughter’s identity.

The mother said Pickett was a family friend and that she repeatedly told Pickett that her daughter didn’t know how to drive, but Pickett insisted “she’s going to learn.”

Pickett, 25, was taken into custody on charges of injury to a child and endangering a child, the sheriff’s office said.

