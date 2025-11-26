Skip to main content
Local News

Two more foxes test positive for rabies in Bexar County, health officials say

Animals were found within a 10-mile radius of where three other foxes tested positive in October

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Fox rabies generic. (WPLG)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two more foxes have tested positive for rabies in Bexar County, bringing the total to at least five reported cases involving the animal this year.

The latest infections were found within a 10-mile radius of where three other foxes tested positive for rabies in October. There have been 22 confirmed rabies cases in Bexar County this year, a Wednesday news release said.

The foxes were reported and later captured on Thursday, Nov. 20.

County health officials said the first call came from the 3800 block of Mahogany Cove, and the second from the 27000 block of Smithson Valley Road. Both foxes were reportedly exhibiting “irregular and aggressive behavior.”

Next week, the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management will conduct a volunteer door-to-door initiative to ensure area residents have their pets’ vaccinations up to date, the release said.

Officials with Bexar County Animal Control continue to encourage residents to take precautions when outdoors over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and avoid contact with wildlife.

County health officials ask residents to avoid the area if they encounter an animal acting strangely and immediately report it to local authorities.

If you suspect your pet has been exposed to an animal with rabies or if you have been bitten, please report it to your local rabies animal control authority.

Unincorporated residents in Bexar County should call 210-335-9000 or email bitereport@bexar.org

Read more:

