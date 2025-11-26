When to expect traffic on I-35, I-10 corridors during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Heading out for Thanksgiving? The Texas Department of Transportation’s travel forecasts show when and where traffic is expected to be heaviest across key corridors in the San Antonio area.

On Tuesday, TxDOT officials said the interchange at Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 would be open for the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Monday, Dec. 1, standard closures will resume before the lanes open again on Dec. 19.

From Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, the lanes will be open for both the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Subject to change, the lanes will remain open for 22 days through the end of the year.

Check the graphics below and plan your trip around peak drive times. Buckle up, avoid distractions, conditions.

Conditions on the I-35 corridor to Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth:

Wednesday: Heavy traffic from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: Light traffic

Friday: Moderate traffic from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Note: Texas vs. Texas A&M will kick off at 6:30 p.m., potentially causing more delays in Austin.

Saturday: Moderate traffic from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: Heavy traffic from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Conditions for the I-10 east corridor to Houston and I-10 west to El Paso:

Wednesday: Heavy traffic from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: Light traffic

Saturday: Moderate traffic from 1-7 pm in Houston

Sunday: Heavy traffic from 12-7 p.m. in Houston

The I-37 corridor from San Antonio to Corpus Christi should have light to moderate traffic through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

