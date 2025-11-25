Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange lanes will fully open Thanksgiving weekend, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – The interchange at Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 will be open for the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation’s construction schedule, the interchange will be fully open from Wednesday, Nov. 26, to Sunday, Nov. 30.

On Monday, Dec. 1, standard closures will resume before the lanes open again on Dec. 19.

From Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, the lanes will be open for both the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Subject to change, the lanes will remain open for 22 days through the end of the year.

Click here to learn about the Loop 1604 North Expansion project.

