Man found with multiple stab wounds on West Side; Police detain man with dried blood on his body

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a stabbing on the West Side that sent one man to the hospital.
The stabbing happened at around 2:35 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Vera Cruz Street, near South Trinity Street.
A preliminary report from SAPD states officers were dispatched to the scene and found a 32-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
He told officers that he was stabbed blocks away, but police said he was uncooperative and did not provide more information.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police detained a 35-year-old man in the area for questioning. Officers said he had dried blood on his body, along with a knife with blood on it.
He was also uncooperative with officers, police said.
The two men know each other, but details on what led to the stabbing are unknown.
