Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Strong Storms Possible East of San Antonio Tonight
Police responding to barricade situation on Northwest Side, officials say
Woman crashes vehicle while evading officer on I-35, Live Oak police say

Local News

Victim safe in Northwest Side ‘barricade’ incident, SAPD says

An SAPD spokesperson said the suspect will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

San Antonio Police (Emilio Sanchez, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – The victim in a Northwest Side “barricade” incident is safe, the San Antonio Police Department said.

According to a spokesperson, police received a disturbance call during the 3 p.m. hour Saturday on Cincinnati Avenue, near the intersection of N General McMullen Drive and Culebra Road.

Upon arrival, police determined two people were inside the home: the suspect and a victim. Police believe the two are potentially siblings.

The victim was removed from the home, but police said they are still communicating with the suspect. No injuries have been reported.

Once the suspect is removed from the home, the spokesperson said he will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area until the situation has been cleared.

This story is developing and may be updated as we learn more.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos