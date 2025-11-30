Victim safe in Northwest Side ‘barricade’ incident, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The victim in a Northwest Side “barricade” incident is safe, the San Antonio Police Department said.

According to a spokesperson, police received a disturbance call during the 3 p.m. hour Saturday on Cincinnati Avenue, near the intersection of N General McMullen Drive and Culebra Road.

Upon arrival, police determined two people were inside the home: the suspect and a victim. Police believe the two are potentially siblings.

The victim was removed from the home, but police said they are still communicating with the suspect. No injuries have been reported.

Once the suspect is removed from the home, the spokesperson said he will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area until the situation has been cleared.

This story is developing and may be updated as we learn more.

