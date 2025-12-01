Medical examiner’s office identifies man found dead on South Side road

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 12/1/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of death for a man who was found dead over the weekend on the South Side.

Efrain Reyes, 58, died from cranial cerebral injuries due to a fall, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Reyes was found dead around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Vestal Place.

San Antonio police said a caller had told a dispatcher that a person, later identified as Reyes, was lying face down in the road.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 58-year-old man was found dead on a roadway on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 7 a.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of W Vestal Place.

SAPD said a caller reported seeing a person lying face down in the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what caused the man’s death or how he arrived at the location, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

