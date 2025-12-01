Two West Side homes damaged in fire that began under carport

Firefighters respond to two house fires on the West Side on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. No human injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO – Two West Side homes are damaged and at least one dog has died after a fire began Sunday evening under a carport between the two houses, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded around 6 p.m. to multiple calls regarding a house fire in the 2600 block of San Luis Street, SAFD said, near the intersection of South Zanzamora and Guadalupe streets.

Firefighters respond to two house fires on the West Side on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. No human injuries were reported. (KSAT 12)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said they found a “significant amount of fire” very close to two homes in the neighborhood.

Witnesses told SAFD the fire began under the carport, and the department said it discovered fire in the roof of both houses.

All residents in the homes were able to self-evacuate, according to an official on the scene. There were at least ten people between the two homes.

At least one dog died, SAFD said, with another injured. Three dogs were rescued.

The department said it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, complicated by the wind.

Firefighters said roads in the area will be closed for “quite a while” as they work to make sure embers did not spread to other structures in the neighborhood.

