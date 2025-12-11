Man shot twice in attempted robbery at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Skip to main content
KSAT Digital Staff

SAPD officers responded to a shooting late Wednesday night. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a man was shot twice during an attempted robbery at a West Side apartment complex.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Salinas, near West Travis Street.

After visiting a friend, SAPD said that the man was approached by another male who wanted his necklace.

During the interaction, the department stated that the other male shot the man twice in the arm.

Police said that the man who was shot then drove away to contact authorities. He was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Further information was not readily available.

