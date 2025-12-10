Crime Stoppers searching for people involved in shooting outside North Side nightclub

San Antonio police officers were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, to the REVE Nightclub in the 18300 block of Tuscany Stone.

San Antonio police officers were dispatched on a shooting call just after 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 23, to the REVE Nightclub in the 18300 block of Tuscany Stone.

Police said an altercation began inside the nightclub and then continued into the parking lot.

As the victim, a 22-year-old man, attempted to leave, a group of males, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, approached the victim’s vehicle.

One of the males involved was allegedly seen retrieving a handgun from a nearby vehicle before the group approached the man’s vehicle, a release from Crime Stoppers states.

One gunshot was fired, striking the man in the head, SAPD said. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for an update on the man’s condition.

SAPD told KSAT that the department could not provide an update on the man’s condition.

Police said one of the males seen approaching the man’s vehicle was wearing dark colored pants and no shirt. He appeared to have his shirt wrapped around his arm.

A second male involved was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Police said a third person appeared to be wearing a light-colored shirt and dark-colored pants.

The males involved in the shooting fled in possibly two vehicles: a white Dodge Charger with a black hood and a gray sedan, SAPD said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in the case.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637) or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

