Serial robber with at least 10 warrants arrested for jewelry theft, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man with at least 10 felony warrants has been arrested in connection with several jewelry thefts and robberies across San Antonio, according to police.

Michael Allen Loving, 38, was arrested Tuesday for the warrants, less than a month after allegedly stealing jewelry from a South Side H-E-B and hitting someone with his vehicle while fleeing.

Loving’s recent charges ranged from aggravated robbery to theft charges ranging from $30,000 to $150,000, an SAPD spokesperson said during a press conference.

Police called Loving a “career criminal” who targeted malls and pawn shops across the city, sometimes smashing glass to access jewelry.

Loving had a sledgehammer and a rock when he was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

It is not immediately clear where he was arrested or how many businesses were affected.

SAPD said Loving was brazen in his crimes, often not trying to hide his identity. He targeted malls and pawn shops across the city, police said.

Following his November arrest, SAPD said Loving posted bond but cut off his ankle monitor, later threatening two pawn shop employees with a gun before stealing jewelry.

SAPD said Loving could face additional charges, and advised local owners with information to call the police.

