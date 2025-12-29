Driver hospitalized after crashing vehicle into Barnes & Noble on Northwest Side, SAPD says The bookstore will be closed for the remainder of Monday A vehicle crashed into a Barnes & Noble on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, on the Northwest Side. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle into a Barnes & Noble on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Northwest Loop 410 near Ingram Park Mall.
Authorities believe the driver experienced a medical episode that caused the crash.
The driver was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
A Barnes & Noble worker told KSAT the bookstore would be closed for the rest of the day. It is unclear when the store will reopen.
Additional information was not immediately available
