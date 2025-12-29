Driver hospitalized after crashing vehicle into Barnes & Noble on Northwest Side, SAPD says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A vehicle crashed into a Barnes & Noble on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized after crashing their vehicle into a Barnes & Noble on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Northwest Loop 410 near Ingram Park Mall.

Authorities believe the driver experienced a medical episode that caused the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

A Barnes & Noble worker told KSAT the bookstore would be closed for the rest of the day. It is unclear when the store will reopen.

Additional information was not immediately available

