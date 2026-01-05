13 hospitalized after Houston METRO bus veers off overpass after crash, police say

HOUSTON, Texas – All passengers on board a Houston Metropolitan Transit Authority bus are reported to be safe after the bus was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, causing it to veer off an overpass.

As KSAT’s sister station, KPRC, first reported, all bus passengers involved in the crash are “out of danger,” according to METRO officials.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. while a Route 54 METRO bus was crossing the McGowen Street overpass above Highway 288, METRO police said.

Thirteen passengers on the bus were transported to local hospitals for medical evaluation, but the bus driver did not require evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition at last check.

KPRC reported that the damaged bus was moved to a Bus Operating Facility, where video will be downloaded for review, and it will remain out of service while the investigation is underway.

In a statement, a METRO spokesperson told KPRC, “We want to sincerely thank the METRO Police Department, Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, wrecking crews, and all emergency and support personnel who worked together through the night to rescue those involved, secure the scene, and safely clear traffic. Their coordination and professionalism helped ensure a swift response during a challenging situation.”

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public as this incident was resolved.”

It is unclear at this time what caused the driver of the vehicle to crash into the bus, and whether they will be facing any charges.

