What to know about Adrian Gonzales, an ex-Uvalde CISD officer on trial for response to Robb Elementary shooting

Local News

Judge Peter Sakai announces ‘short recovery period’ after medical procedure for prostate anomaly

Sakai to work from home on doctor’s advice after anomaly ruled non-cancerous

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Judge Peter Sakai announced he will be taking a brief recovery period after a medical procedure over the holidays.

In an online video, Sakai let the public know that he had a minor medical procedure over the holidays regarding an enlarged prostate, for which he has had several check-ups.

Sakai said his urologist noticed an “anomaly,” ruled out cancer and completed a procedure.

“The procedure went well, and resolved all of my symptoms,” he said in the video.

On his doctor’s advice, Sakai said he would need time for “a short recovery period.” However, Sakai said he will still be working from home during that time.

“Our county team remains fully engaged and continues doing the work the people of Bexar County expect and deserve,” he said. “I want to sincerely thank the world-class doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals at University Hospital who took such great care of me.”

He urged men over 50 to get their prostates checked as well.

“Preventive care works,” Sakai said. “It worked for me.”

