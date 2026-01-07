H-E-B opens new store in northwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents in Northwest Bexar County have a brand-new H-E-B to explore.

The San Antonio-based grocer opened the new store at 15489 Culebra Road on Wednesday morning to a long line of neighbors — some who waited several hours to get inside.

Along with the classic H-E-B offerings, this location includes a True Texas BBQ.

The store spans approximately 127,000 square feet, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

Last year, H-E-B celebrated the opening of a new store on the Northwest Side near the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Another store is coming in late 2026, but it will be positioned on the opposite side of the county in Converse.

The company operates around 50 stores in the San Antonio area.

Read also