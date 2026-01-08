Skip to main content
Local News

Former Atascosa County commissioner sentenced to probation after stealing fuel

Kennard ‘Bubba’ Riley’s resignation became official on Dec. 31, according to the county judge

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kennard Riley booking photo. (Copyright 2025 by Atascosa County jail - All rights reserved.)

JOURDANTON, Texas – A former Atascosa County commissioner was sentenced to one year of probation for stealing county-owned diesel fuel for his personal vehicle multiple times.

Former Precinct 4 Commissioner Kennard “Bubba” Riley pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of property by a public servant, a class A misdemeanor.

The plea agreement was submitted one week after his resignation from the Commissioner’s Court became effective, according to a message from County Judge Weldon P. Cude.

Riley was originally also charged with violation of motor fuel tax requirements, a second-degree felony, and abuse of official capacity, a class B misdemeanor.

As part of the agreement, Riley will have to pay $622.50 in restitution to the county for the stolen fuel, as well as court costs and a $2,000 fine. He will also have to complete 80 hours of community service.

The original indictment stated Riley “intentionally and knowingly” used fuel tanks that belonged to the precinct on at least five different occasions — Sept. 20, 2023; Sept. 27, 2023; April 17, 2024; Nov. 3, 2024; and Nov. 10, 2024.

Read more:

