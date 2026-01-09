2 treated for minor burns after explosion in Northeast Side garage, SAFD says

The explosion happened in the 7500 block of Spanish Dagger.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said two people were treated for minor burns after an explosion inside a Northeast Side garage.

The explosion happened before noon Friday in the 7500 block of Spanish Dagger, which is located near Eisenhauer Road.

Recommended Videos

A fire spokesperson told KSAT the explosion was contained to the garage. The two people treated suffered burns to their feet, according to SAFD.

Fire officials said a lithium-ion battery on a charger contributed to the explosion. An SAFD spokesperson stressed the importance of using property batteries rather than third-party batteries.

The house remains livable, SAFD said.

Read also: