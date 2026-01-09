Skip to main content
Fog icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
The deadly shooting outside a Utah church grew out of a dispute between funeral goers, police say
WATCH LIVE: Day 4 brings first week of former Uvalde CISD police officer’s child endangerment trial to a close
SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor
SAISD employee loses job, faces criminal charges after copper theft from school building

Local News

2 treated for minor burns after explosion in Northeast Side garage, SAFD says

The house remains livable, according to the fire department

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Joshua Saunders, Photojournalist

The explosion happened in the 7500 block of Spanish Dagger. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said two people were treated for minor burns after an explosion inside a Northeast Side garage.

The explosion happened before noon Friday in the 7500 block of Spanish Dagger, which is located near Eisenhauer Road.

Recommended Videos

A fire spokesperson told KSAT the explosion was contained to the garage. The two people treated suffered burns to their feet, according to SAFD.

Fire officials said a lithium-ion battery on a charger contributed to the explosion. An SAFD spokesperson stressed the importance of using property batteries rather than third-party batteries.

The house remains livable, SAFD said.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos