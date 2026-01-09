2 treated for minor burns after explosion in Northeast Side garage, SAFD says The house remains livable, according to the fire department The explosion happened in the 7500 block of Spanish Dagger. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department said two people were treated for minor burns after an explosion inside a Northeast Side garage.
The explosion happened before noon Friday in the 7500 block of Spanish Dagger, which is located near Eisenhauer Road.
A fire spokesperson told KSAT the explosion was contained to the garage. The two people treated suffered burns to their feet, according to SAFD.
Fire officials said a lithium-ion battery on a charger contributed to the explosion. An SAFD spokesperson stressed the importance of using property batteries rather than third-party batteries.
The house remains livable, SAFD said.
