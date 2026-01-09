Skip to main content
Local News

Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old last seen on Southwest Side, DPS says

Domingo Granado Jr. was last seen in the 1500 block of Flanders Avenue

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Domingo Granado Jr., 77 (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man last seen on the Southwest Side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Domingo Granado Jr. was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8, in the 1500 block of Flanders Avenue.

Granado is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes, DPS said.

He was last seen wearing a gold Marine Corps cap, black shirt and pants, black Skechers shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Granado’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

