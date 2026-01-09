Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old last seen on Southwest Side, DPS says
Domingo Granado Jr. was last seen in the 1500 block of Flanders Avenue
SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old man last seen on the Southwest Side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Domingo Granado Jr. was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8, in the 1500 block of Flanders Avenue.
Granado is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes, DPS said.
He was last seen wearing a gold Marine Corps cap, black shirt and pants, black Skechers shoes, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information on Granado’s whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
