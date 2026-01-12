SAPD: 2 men injured after fight in Walgreens parking lot; screwdriver possibly involved

The fight happened at the Walgreens located near the San Pedro Avenue and Hildebrand Avenue intersection.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men sustained injuries in a fight at the parking lot of a Walgreens north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The fight broke out around 9:45 a.m. Monday at the Walgreens located near the San Pedro Avenue and Hildebrand Avenue intersection.

SAPD said one of the men fled to a nearby residence to receive treatment after the fight, while the other was held at the scene by a witness.

Officers later detained the man, who remained in the parking lot, police said.

An officer told KSAT that in the department’s preliminary investigation, it’s unclear which of the two men started the fight.

However, according to police, one of the men may have stabbed the other with a screwdriver.

The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

