Castle Hills police search for 2 people after car crashes into home

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Castle Hills police are searching for two people who fled on foot after crashing a car into a home, the department said in a Friday morning email.

Around 5 a.m., an officer allegedly saw the vehicle committing “traffic violations” and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle fled, later crashing into part of a home in the 300 block of Lochaven Lane, not far from Blanco Road, police said. Two people inside the vehicle got out and fled on foot.

Castle Hills PD requested support from a San Antonio Police Department helicopter, but it was unavailable due to weather. Several patrol officers assisted instead.

The two people who fled have not been found, and the Castle Hills police investigation is ongoing. The house experienced minimal damage.

It is not immediately clear what traffic violations the vehicle was allegedly committing. Identifying information for the two people who fled was not available.

