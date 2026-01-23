Metro SA Chamber hosts Bexar County Judge Democratic Candidate Forum with Peter Sakai, Ron Nirenberg

SAN ANTONIO – The Metro SA Chamber hosted a forum on Friday morning for Democrats running for Bexar County judge in the March primary.

Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is challenging current Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai for the seat.

Recommended Videos

The primary election date is March 3, with early voting starting Feb. 17 and ending Feb. 27.

Patrick Von Dohlen is the sole candidate in the Republican primary.

In Texas, Democratic and Republican primaries are held at the same time.

Voters must choose which party’s primary to vote in, but that is not the same as registering as a member of either party.

The party choice made by voters in the primary is not one they must stick with in the general election.

Read also: