Man ejected, killed after two-vehicle crash in Von Ormy, BCSO says

VON ORMY, Texas – A 37-year-old man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a two-vehicle crash in Von Ormy, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 14400 block of Interstate 35.

Recommended Videos

The man was driving a truck, and at some point, BCSO said he struck an SUV. He was ejected from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of criminal activity at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: