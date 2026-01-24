Man ejected, killed after two-vehicle crash in Von Ormy, BCSO says
Crash happened Friday night in the 14000 block of Interstate 35
VON ORMY, Texas – A 37-year-old man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a two-vehicle crash in Von Ormy, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 14400 block of Interstate 35.
The man was driving a truck, and at some point, BCSO said he struck an SUV. He was ejected from the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of criminal activity at this time.
Additional information was not immediately available.
