MLK Youth Empowerment Mural unveiled at St. Paul Square

SAN ANTONIO – A new mural was unveiled on Friday at St. Paul Square.

The MLK Youth Empowerment Mural was designed by San Antonio artist Kaldric Dow — but he didn’t do it alone.

Dow got help from students at Wagner High School, Judson High School, Briscoe Middle School and others across the city.

“This mural is a testament that the young people are here, that they are ready, that they are active, that they are leading if we give them the opportunity” said Tunette Powell with the MLK Commission. “And St. Paul Square is saying ‘Yes.’”

Powell invites everyone to visit the mural.

