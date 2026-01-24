Monster Jam at Alamodome postponed to March due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – The Monster Jam events scheduled for this weekend at the Alamodome have been postponed due to inclement weather and anticipated road conditions, according to a news release.

The shows will now take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

All tickets purchased for the original dates, including Pit Party passes, will be honored for the rescheduled events with the same seat locations.

Fans unable to attend the new dates or wishing to exchange tickets for a different event can do so at their original point of purchase, the release states.

Attendees with a Pit Party pass can enter the event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29.

For questions or ticket help, call Ticketmaster at 800-653-8000 or the Alamodome Southwest Box Office at 210-704-6306.

Attendees can also visit Feld Entertainment’s customer service page online for more information.

