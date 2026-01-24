Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

City officials, utility leaders to provide update on cold weather response efforts in San Antonio

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article

KSAT Digital Staff

Devan Karp, Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

San Antonio skyline. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city officials and utility representatives will hold a news conference to provide an update on cold weather response efforts.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Emergency Operations Center at Brooks City Base.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Expected attendees include:

  • Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
  • City Manager Erik Walsh
  • CPS Energy Chief Strategy Officer Elaina Ball
  • San Antonio Water System President/CEO Robert Puente
  • Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio District Engineer Charles Benavidez
  • VIA Metropolitan Transit President/CEO Jon Gary Herrera

