City officials, utility leaders to provide update on cold weather response efforts in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city officials and utility representatives will hold a news conference to provide an update on cold weather response efforts.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Emergency Operations Center at Brooks City Base.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Expected attendees include:

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

City Manager Erik Walsh

CPS Energy Chief Strategy Officer Elaina Ball

San Antonio Water System President/CEO Robert Puente

Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio District Engineer Charles Benavidez

VIA Metropolitan Transit President/CEO Jon Gary Herrera

