Two Corpus Christi officers shot, third injured while attempting to arrest homicide suspect, report says

Two Corpus Christi police officers were shot, and another was injured while attempting to stop a homicide suspect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two Corpus Christi police officers were shot, and another was injured while attempting to stop a homicide suspect, according to KRIS 6 News.

Around 2 p.m. Friday near the 4900 block of Ayers Street, officers were searching for the 37-year-old suspect after he fled the scene of a homicide.

Recommended Videos

KRIS 6 News reported that officers located and pulled over the suspect in the 3100 block of Port Avenue. The suspect then drew a firearm and opened fire on the officers.

Two officers were shot, and a third was injured from flying debris, KRIS 6 News reported.

All three officers, along with the suspect, were hospitalized. One female officer remains in critical condition, while the other officers and the suspect are in stable condition, according to KRIS 6 News.

Read also: