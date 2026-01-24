Two Corpus Christi officers shot, third injured while attempting to arrest homicide suspect, report says The suspect drew a firearm and opened fire on the officers near Port Avenue Two Corpus Christi police officers were shot, and another was injured while attempting to stop a homicide suspect (KRIS 6 News) CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Two Corpus Christi police officers were shot, and another was injured while attempting to stop a homicide suspect, according to KRIS 6 News.
Around 2 p.m. Friday near the 4900 block of Ayers Street, officers were searching for the 37-year-old suspect after he fled the scene of a homicide.
KRIS 6 News reported that officers located and pulled over the suspect in the 3100 block of Port Avenue. The suspect then drew a firearm and opened fire on the officers.
Two officers were shot, and a third was injured from flying debris, KRIS 6 News reported.
All three officers, along with the suspect, were hospitalized. One female officer remains in critical condition, while the other officers and the suspect are in stable condition, according to KRIS 6 News.
About the Author Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
