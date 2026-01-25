Gov. Greg Abbott adds Bexar County to disaster declaration during winter weather

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include 85 additional counties affected by the ongoing winter weather, bringing the total to 219.

Bexar County is now included in the declaration.

>> Viewers share photos, videos of winter weather in San Antonio, surrounding areas on KSAT Connect

“Communities across the state have been impacted by this weekend’s winter weather,” Abbott said in a news release. “I am updating my disaster declaration to include additional counties to help more Texans during these freezing temperatures.”

So far, the state has deployed more than 10,900 responders and over 4,900 vehicles and pieces of equipment to assist Texans coping with freezing weather.

The following state agency resources remain engaged in support of local winter weather response operations:

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Public Works Response Team)

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System)

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force)

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Education Agency

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas National Guard

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

In the release, Abbott urges residents to stay safe, monitor local weather forecasts, and use warming centers as needed.

Read also: