Viewers share photos of winter weather in San Antonio area on KSAT Connect

KSAT viewers are sharing amazing photos of the ice accumulation on the trees.

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures in and around South Central Texas have dropped, some areas have already accumulated ice Saturday night.

Remember that it can be tricky to drive in icy conditions, so be safe and careful as you head into Sunday morning.

For now, KSAT viewers are sharing amazing photos of the ice accumulation on the trees.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page.

Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are.

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page.