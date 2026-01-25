Viewers share photos of winter weather in San Antonio area on KSAT Connect

Skip to main content
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures in and around South Central Texas have dropped, some areas have already accumulated ice Saturday night.

Remember that it can be tricky to drive in icy conditions, so be safe and careful as you head into Sunday morning.

For now, KSAT viewers are sharing amazing photos of the ice accumulation on the trees.

Chris B
Rocksprings
A very light glaze of ice along my deck railing. The deck was also a little bit slippery.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Stone Oak
Kelsey Kramer
Stonewall
Kelsey Kramer
Stonewall
Kelsey Kramer
Stonewall
Kelsey Kramer
Stonewall

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

