MAP: Power outages in San Antonio area amid wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of CPS Energy customers are without power in the San Antonio area on Sunday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., 39 outages are affectingmore than 10,000 customers.

In a post on X, CPS Energy wrote that crews worked overnight to respond to the outages.

“The leading causes of outages include ice accumulation on equipment and broken tree limbs...” the utility wrote in the post, which also contained two images of ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs, causing an outage on the South Side.

>> Icy precipitation is over, but hazardous road conditions remain

“We appreciate our community’s patience and understanding as crews safely work and travel in the severe winter weather conditions,” the post read. “We will continue to monitor conditions and share updates as needed. Customers are encouraged to sign up for alerts and view safety tips at http://cpsenergy.com/winter."

UPDATE (2:40 AM): Our crews have worked through the night and into Sunday morning as heavy winter precipitation continues across our service area. Crews are actively responding to 39 weather-related outages impacting approx. 14,500 customers, with the largest outages located in… pic.twitter.com/rybBtkCs02 — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) January 25, 2026

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state’s power supply should be able to meet the demand during this weather event. Click here for conditions from ERCOT.

>> Click here for weather updates

Click here to see reported outages across Texas.

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast and check out the interactive radar anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

More resources: