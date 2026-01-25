San Antonio truck driver urges people to slow down on roads for cold, wet weather

SAN ANTONIO – Many essential workers don’t have the option to stay home this weekend and are urging drivers to use extra caution on the potentially icy roads.

Naomi Williams-Johnson, a San Antonio truck driver, will be delivering gasoline during the weekend of winter weather.

“I’m on 24-hour standby,” Williams-Johnson said. “We are also in a state of emergency, so essential workers like myself are working around the clock to keep everybody safe.”

KSAT’s Madalynn Lambert accompanied Williams-Johnson as she navigated city streets in a large fuel truck

Williams-Johnson emphasized that professional drivers are trained for the job but still rely on others to drive predictably.

“In my profession, fear is dangerous,” she said. “It makes you be uncertain of your next movement.”

William-Johnson’s message for other drivers is to leave more room than usual, especially in cold weather.

“Please give space to the person in front of you,” she said. “What you learned in driver’s ed is essential to everyday driving. Give space.”

William-Johnson also warned drivers not to cut off trucks or stop suddenly in front of them.

With forecasts calling for slick spots, she said the goal for everyone should be simple: get home safely.

“It’s so essential for us to be safe on the road,” she said. “You don’t know where everyone is going, but you should definitely keep in mind that they want to go home.”

Read also: