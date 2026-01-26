Authorities ID man killed after two-vehicle crash near San Antonio International Airport

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Monday on Wetmore Road, just past Broadway Street.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week near the San Antonio International Airport.

Juan Peralta, 58, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said Sunday night. His death was ruled an accident.

Upon arrival, the San Antonio Police Department said its officers found a minivan had crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler carrying jet fuel.

Peralta, who was the driver of the minivan, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said. Three passengers were hospitalized with critical injuries.

The crash caused the road to be closed in both directions for several hours, according to police.

