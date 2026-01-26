Cold weather causes water tower leak in Bandera, city says
The tank will continue to leak until empty
BANDERA, Texas – Cold weather conditions caused a Bandera water tank to leak Monday afternoon.
The city said in a Facebook post that the “Tin Man” water tower, near Cedar and 11th streets, was leaking.
The City of Bandera said the water tower will continue to leak until the tank is empty.
The tower is currently offline, and no service will be interrupted, the city said.
“The City is on site and doing what we can,” the post said.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.