Parents heated as several school districts hold classes during wintry weather

SAN ANTONIO – A decision by a handful of school districts to hold classes as usual on Monday had some parents a bit hot under the collar.

Pleasanton, Poteet, Jourdanton, Charlotte and La Vernia independent school districts were on the short list of districts that opened their doors despite the wintry weather.

Ice and frigid temperatures from the weekend’s winter blast remained in some areas of town Monday morning.

Due to inclement weather, several local school districts, including the largest in San Antonio, decided not to open on Monday.

Stephanie Martinez, who has three children in Pleasanton ISD, said she expected that district to follow suit. Instead, she said she was disappointed to learn that was not the case.

“I was a little shocked, just because it is really cold,” Martinez said. “I feel bad for the teachers at the younger schools that have to be outside. They’re well protected, but the weather’s insanely cold.”

Temperatures in much of the region dipped into the teens and 20s Monday morning.

Pleasanton ISD Assistant Superintendent Anthony Kosub told KSAT that, despite the weather outside, the schools were warm and ready to accept students.

All the districts that remained open announced their decisions by Sunday night via social media or on their websites.

Several parents responded to a Poteet ISD Facebook post, expressing unhappiness with the district’s decision.

At least one parent said they were keeping their child home on Monday morning.

In an email, Poteet ISD said about 50% of its students did just that — remained at home — despite classes being in session.

While Martinez did end up bringing her children to school in Pleasanton, she gave them a late start to the day. She said she purposely waited until the sun came out to drop them off because it would be warmer.

Still, Martinez said, she would have preferred that school be canceled for the entire day.

“And possibly tomorrow (too),” she said. “I think the temperature is going to drop.”

As of now, all these districts will continue with their regular schedules through the end of the week.

