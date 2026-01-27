Here’s how many people have used warming centers, shelters in our area

SAN ANTONIO – Area nonprofits still need volunteers to sign up for shifts at warming centers and shelters amid the ongoing cold weather.

The conditions outside remain dangerously cold and unsafe for the most vulnerable. Terri Behling with Haven for Hope says her organization’s role was to transport people without a home to warming centers or shelters over the weekend. They received about 75 calls through the Community Connection Hotline.

Behling said it takes a strong connection and communication between nonprofits doing the same work to help save lives.

“I know that the community in situations like this always says, ‘How can we help?’ Providing financial support to the nonprofits that are doing this work every day is always helpful. In addition to that, we go through a lot of the in-kind donations that we receive,” said.

Here are more details about how many people have been helped so far during the freezing temperatures.