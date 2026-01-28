San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court

SAN ANTONIO – The sharp “pop” echoing through a local pickleball facility isn’t coming from the kitchen.

It’s the sound of veterans and first responders trading shots, working up a sweat and, for many of them, finding a new sense of community through a growing sport that has become as much about mental health as competition.

Dizzy Benliro, a Navy veteran, said he plays three to five times a week.

“I missed out when I was in the service,” Benliro said. “The people, just a small community — it doesn’t matter what background you came from. Everybody, come here and just have a good time.”

That welcoming environment is what Tony Rowe, a 19-year Army veteran, said he was looking for after leaving the military.

Rowe is the founder of Paddles for Warriors, a new nonprofit that organizes games and events for veterans and first responders in the San Antonio area.

“You kind of catch the pickleball bug is what happens,” Rowe said. “And I caught the bug and I wanted to give that to other people.”

Rowe said the transition to civilian life did not come easily. He began to notice other veterans experiencing similar struggles, including stress, burnout and isolation. Pickleball, he said, can help.

“I found that a lot of people were going through similar things that I went through being a military member,” Rowe said. “The stress, the burnout, the isolation. Pickleball being so accessible and welcoming makes it a powerful tool for connection and healing.”

Rowe said veterans and first responders were already playing together informally. Paddles for Warriors grew out of an effort to organize that community and make it easier for others to join in.

The group hosts free clinics and equipment drives to help players get access to paddles and other gear. Organizers also say their first tournament is coming soon. More information and upcoming dates are posted on the group’s Facebook page.

For Willie Dillon, an Air Force veteran and retired San Antonio police detective, pickleball provides exercise, a reset and a chance to meet people who understand the pressures of service.

“My favorite shot is kind of a slice,” Dillon said. “You just get a little spin. I like spinning the ball. If you’ve got some energy built up, you can come out here and play, but what I like about it mostly, it is a good social environment where you meet people.”