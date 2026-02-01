Man hospitalized after shooting on West Side, San Antonio police say

Officers responded just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of Colt.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot while sitting at a picnic table outside a West Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of Colt Drive.

Police at the scene said three men were outside at a picnic table in the courtyard of the apartment complex when a black pickup truck pulled up with four people.

A male exited the vehicle and allegedly began firing a pistol at the three men, then retrieved a rifle and continued shooting, SAPD said.

One of the men was shot and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, police said.

A stray bullet also went through a wall and struck a neighbor’s pit bull in the leg, police said. The dog was taken to a veterinarian and is expected to recover.

The alleged shooter and the others in the vehicle fled the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

