Man hospitalized after shooting on West Side, San Antonio police say A stray bullet also went through a wall and struck a neighbor’s pit bull in the leg, police say Officers responded just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of Colt. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after being shot while sitting at a picnic table outside a West Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers responded just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of Colt Drive.
Police at the scene said three men were outside at a picnic table in the courtyard of the apartment complex when a black pickup truck pulled up with four people.
A male exited the vehicle and allegedly began firing a pistol at the three men, then retrieved a rifle and continued shooting, SAPD said.
One of the men was shot and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, police said.
A stray bullet also went through a wall and struck a neighbor’s pit bull in the leg, police said. The dog was taken to a veterinarian and is expected to recover.
The alleged shooter and the others in the vehicle fled the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center ▶ 1:36 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE ▶ 0:45 Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE Remember to protect your pets and plants during cold weather temps this weekend ▶ 0:58 Remember to protect your pets and plants during cold weather temps this weekend Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:34 Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community ▶ 1:06 San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center ▶ 0:57 San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday ▶ 0:58 Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday Culinary students, instructors & volunteers prep for Cowboy Breakfast ▶ 0:36 Culinary students, instructors & volunteers prep for Cowboy Breakfast Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets ▶ 1:08 Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets Flight aborts takeoff, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport ▶ 0:19 Flight aborts takeoff, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters ▶ 2:55 KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility ▶ 3:04 KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court ▶ 0:44 San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley ▶ 0:36 Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center ▶ 1:00 Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower ▶ 0:28 UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ ▶ 2:19 Property owner battles CPS Energy over power pole dispute: ‘Where are our rights as landowners?’ East Side group receives $250,000 grant to prevent youth crime through community engagement ▶ 0:44 East Side group receives $250,000 grant to prevent youth crime through community engagement San Antonio councilwoman gets probation, lower charge in DWI case plea deal ▶ 1:15 San Antonio councilwoman gets probation, lower charge in DWI case plea deal Man sprays unknown substance toward Rep. Ilhan Omar ▶ 0:55 Man sprays unknown substance toward Rep. Ilhan Omar NASA aircraft makes belly landing at airport in Houston ▶ 0:28 NASA aircraft makes belly landing at airport in Houston 200+ blood donation appointments canceled, missed due to winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 0:52 200+ blood donation appointments canceled, missed due to winter storm in San Antonio Is your TikTok not working properly? Here's what you should know ▶ 1:25 Is your TikTok not working properly? Here's what you should know Previous photo Next photo