More than 43,000 Volkswagen electric vehicles recalled for overheating battery risk

This photo provided by Volkswagen shows the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4, a small electric SUV with an EPA-estimated range of 209 miles in the base model. (James Lipman/Courtesy of Volkswagen of America via AP)

Several automakers are recalling certain models because they may pose potential safety risks.

Brands like Hyundai, Kia and Toyota are all recalling models that may be dangerous, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Volkswagen

Approximately 43,881 of the company’s 2023 to 2025 ID.4 vehicles are being recalled due to a risk of battery overheating.

While no injuries have been reported, Volkswagen is aware of three battery failures.

Dealers will update and replace the battery as necessary, the NHTSA said. Notification letters are expected to be sent on March 20.

Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 93EA. The Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in this recall became searchable in the NHTSA database on Jan. 23.

Owners with questions can call Volkswagen’s customer service at 1-800-893-5298.

Hyundai

About 568,576 of the company’s Palisade vehicles from 2020 to 2025 are being recalled because the side curtain airbags in the third row may not deploy properly in a crash.

As of this writing, no incidents have been reported in connection with his recall.

The remedy is still under development, though VINs are now searchable on the NHTSA website.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 23. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 292, the NHTSA said.

About 41,651 Hyundai vehicles are being recalled because the instrument display panel may not show critical information, such as the speedometer, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of this writing, no injuries or incidents tied to this recall have been reported.

Affected models include:

2025-2026:

Tucson Hybrid

Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

2026 :

IONIQ 5

Santa Cruz

Kona

Palisade

Palisade Hybrid

Santae Fe

Santa Fe Hybrid

Sonata

Sonata Hybrid

Tucson

The instrument panel will be updated over the air (OTA) or by a dealer at no cost.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 27.

The NHTSA said VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on its database. The company’s recall number is 293.

Owners with questions can call Hyundai’s customer service at 855-371-9460.

Toyota

Toyota is recalling approximately 161,268 of its 2025 to 2026 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles with a Panoramic View Monitor System (PVM).

The NHTSA said these are being pulled because the rear-view camera may not display properly.

As of this writing, the company is aware of some customer complaints, with no known injuries reported.

Dealers will update the parking assist ECU software at no charge.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on March 10. Toyota’s recall numbers are 26TB02 and 26TA02.

Owners with questions can call the company’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331.

Kia

Around 42,677 of Kia’s vehicles are being pulled because the instrument panel may not display critical information.

As of this writing, no incidents have been reported.

Affected models include:

2025:

Kia K4

2025-2026:

Sorento

Sorento Hybrid

Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV)

2026:

Sportage

Sportage Hybrid

Sportage PHEV

K5

EV9

Carnival

Carnival Hybrid

The display software will be updated OTA or by a dealer for free. VINs involved in this recall will become searchable on the database starting Feb. 9.

Kia’s number for this recall is SC361. Owners with questions can contact the customer service line at 1-800-333-4542.

