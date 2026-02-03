Animal Care Services, San Antonio leaders break ground on new veterinary hospital

SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio leaders were on hand Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Animal Care Services veterinary hospital.

The clinic will be next to ACS’ West Side facilities, off State Highway 151.

“While the hospital will not provide public veterinary services, the expanded capacity will support healthier animals, improved outcomes, and a stronger animal welfare system citywide,” a city news release said.

ACS operates out of an existing 3,000-square-foot clinic, primarily for animals without known owners.

Work is set to begin on a $15.3 million project to renovate the clinic and build a new veterinary hospital next door, nearly five times the size of the existing clinic.

In December, the San Antonio City Council unanimously approved a construction contract for the project. The facility is expected to open in 2027, though an exact date is unknown.

San Antonio voters approved the new 17,000-square-foot veterinary hospital as part of a 2022 city bond election, the release said.

Read more: