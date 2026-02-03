Skip to main content
Burn ban extended for 90 days in unincorporated parts of Bexar County

The new order extends the restriction of outdoor burning until Monday, May 11

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Burn Ban in unincorporated Bexar County (KSAT 12 News)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved extending a burn ban order for 90 days in unincorporated parts of the county.

The current order was set to expire at midnight on Monday, Feb. 9. According to a county news release, the new order takes effect Tuesday, Feb. 10, and extends the restriction of outdoor burning until Monday, May 11.

“Even though we recently experienced icy and wet conditions, the County continues to experience extremely dry conditions with heavy fuel sources on the ground that may facilitate wildfires,” the release states. “The drought index for the county continues to climb well over 500 in certain parts of the County.”

The burn ban order allows unincorporated Bexar County residents to burn trash in burn barrels with a metal wire mesh screen lid “to prevent the spread of sparks and flames,” according to the release.

A violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

For more information on brush fire conditions and outdoor burning guidelines, click here.

