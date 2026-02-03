Skip to main content
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to perform live at the Tobin Center in April

The show will feature never-before-seen routines, a live Q&A and select Round 2 auditions

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

FILE - The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File) (Gareth Patterson, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – If you want to see more of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, soon you’ll have the chance.

The cheerleaders will be performing live on a limited, nine-show tour, including a stop in San Antonio at the Tobin Center on April 12.

The 90-minute “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Live” show will feature fan-favorite routines like “Thunderstruck,” as well as never-before-seen group and solo performances, according to a news release.

There will also be a live Q&A session, as well as stories from the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, choreographers and Senior Director Kelli Finglass.

Plus, select Round 2 auditions will be featured live on stage, allowing judges and audiences to choose who advances to the final round in Frisco.

“There’s something really special about a tour like this one,” said Finglass. “It creates an intimate experience where we can interact, laugh and celebrate with fans in a way that feels completely different from gameday. From seeing dancers light up the stage during auditions to connecting with fans face-to-face, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that brings out a new level of energy, and it’s quickly become one of my favorite times of year!”

Presale tickets for DCC Newsletter Members begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and general sales start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5.

The tour will include stops across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The release said VIP packages, including meet-and-greets, are available. You can learn more here.

