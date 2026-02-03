Man in critical condition following West Side shooting, SAPD says Details about what led up to the shooting are unclear SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded around 1:25 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Salinas, not far from North Zarzamora Street, for reports of a shooting.
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
Investigators had no information about a possible suspect.
Details about what led up to the shooting are unclear. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ▶ 1:03 San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ✨ Candy Cloud madness in San Antonio! 🤤 ▶ 0:59 ✨ Candy Cloud madness in San Antonio! 🤤 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus ▶ 0:44 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job ▶ 0:46 Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 ▶ 0:50 Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse ▶ 1:03 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center ▶ 1:36 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center Protesters call for release of children detained at detention centers ▶ 1:16 Protesters call for release of children detained at detention centers Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE ▶ 0:45 Hundreds protest in downtown San Antonio as part of nationwide day of action against ICE Remember to protect your pets and plants during cold weather temps this weekend ▶ 0:58 Remember to protect your pets and plants during cold weather temps this weekend Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:34 Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community ▶ 1:06 San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center ▶ 0:57 San Antonio’s free Cowboy Breakfast returns to Frost Bank Center Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday ▶ 0:58 Dozens of high school students in SA expected to walk out of schools to protest ICE on Friday Culinary students, instructors & volunteers prep for Cowboy Breakfast ▶ 0:36 Culinary students, instructors & volunteers prep for Cowboy Breakfast Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets ▶ 1:08 Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets Flight aborts takeoff, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport ▶ 0:19 Flight aborts takeoff, avoids collision after private plane entered runway at San Antonio airport KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters ▶ 2:55 KSAT's Erica Hernandez describes moment law enforcement deployed tear gas on protesters KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility ▶ 3:04 KSAT's Erica Hernandez captures crowd of protesters as they headed toward Dilley detention facility Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court ▶ 0:44 San Antonio nonprofit drives new connections for veterans, first responders on the pickleball court Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley ▶ 0:36 Immigration attorney says ongoing lockdown at detention facility in Dilley Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center ▶ 1:00 Protesters gather in Dilley to march to immigration detention center UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower ▶ 0:28 UT San Antonio reopens Institute of Texan Cultures at Frost Tower Previous photo Next photo