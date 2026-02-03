Skip to main content
Man in critical condition following West Side shooting, SAPD says

Details about what led up to the shooting are unclear

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after a shooting early Tuesday on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded around 1:25 a.m. to the 3000 block of West Salinas, not far from North Zarzamora Street, for reports of a shooting.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators had no information about a possible suspect.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unclear. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

