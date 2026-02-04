Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses potential ICE purchase of East Side warehouse

Jones said the city has not received ‘formal confirmation’ of the sale

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT for its weekly Q&A Tuesday night during the 6 O’Clock News. Jones discussed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) potential purchase of an East Side warehouse.

The San Antonio Business Journal originally reported that ICE is considering the acquisition of the Oakmont 410 warehouse, which is located at 542 SE Loop 410. The warehouse was built in 2022.

Jones said the city has not received “formal confirmation” of the sale but said she reached out to a local ICE official.

“I think that’s indicative of the ways in which we’re not always communicated on very significant things,” Jones said.

According to Jones, the 639,595-square-foot building is the largest industrial complex in the city.

“And so my real concern is ... what ultimately that could be used for,” Jones said.

Jones said she is also “quite concerned” about a school across the highway being in close proximity to the warehouse.

“The city attorney is looking at some additional options for the council to consider,” Jones said. “I don’t want to get ahead of that, nor frankly raise anybody’s expectations of what’s in the realm of possible.”

