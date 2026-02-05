Pickup Lines: Justin Rodriguez opens up about path from West Side roots to Commissioners Court

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, an Antonian High School graduate, former state representative and former San Antonio city councilmember.

Rodriguez, who represents Precinct 2, reflected on growing up on San Antonio’s West Side near St. Mary’s University, where bike rides, neighborhood bonds and baseball memories helped shape his identity.

He credited his family and Catholic school education for instilling discipline, perspective and an appreciation for sacrifice — lessons that continue to guide his leadership today.

Although he described himself as a shy kid with no early political ambitions, Rodriguez said his path to public service began organically.

After earning his undergraduate degree at the University of the Incarnate Word and attending law school at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, he returned home with a renewed civic awareness inspired by seeing how other cities invested in transit, infrastructure and community planning.

“I think it was that experience taking, you know, this West Side kid to a place that I couldn’t point on a map and being exposed to a different culture, a different city,” Rodriguez said. “By the way, Madison is a very progressive city in the college town. It’s a college town and before, you know, most cities had bike lanes, they had bike lines, right? And people were talking about reliable mass transit, Madison was on top.”

“So, I think when I got there and saw this different world and I thought man, this is kind of cool, I don’t have these things in San Antonio. That’s what it kind of sparked in me the desire to come back home and get involved in the community,” Rodriguez said.

That spark led him to neighborhood association work on the West Side, followed by his first elected role on a local school board.

From there, Rodriguez went on to serve as a state representative, San Antonio city councilman and ultimately Bexar County commissioner — a role he now calls his favorite because of its broad impact and ability to address regional issues such as infrastructure, flood control, economic development and youth mental health.

Rodriguez emphasized collaboration and local accountability, noting the county’s role in major projects like Wolff Stadium, potential Spurs arena discussions and partnerships with school districts to expand mental health services.

While he acknowledged encouragement to pursue higher office, Rodriguez said he remains focused on serving his constituents and treating his position as a “community seat,” not a personal one.

Rodriguez also disclosed a surprising hidden talent: juggling — a skill he learned as a child and still enjoys today.

“I wasn’t like a clown or anything growing up ... but that’s probably the one secret talent I have,” Rodriguez said. “Other than that, I’m a pretty boring guy.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Justin Rodriguez in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.