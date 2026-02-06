San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges

SAN ANTONIO – The daily caffeine hit is costing all of us more money. Even with the tariffs rolled back, we’re still paying the price.

The San Antonio Coffee Festival aims to provide San Antonio-area roasters with a space to showcase their unique blends and techniques.

Linda Brewster, the festival organizer, said it’s important to get the mom-and-pop names out to the community and to ask them where their coffee comes from.

“San Antonio wasn’t even on the top 100 coffee-friendly cities, so we’ve slowly moved up. We’re now at 44," Brewster said.

The festival, which takes place at Hemisfair on Saturday, will feature over 40 roasters and 100 different coffee flavors.

Adam Hollifield with Merit Coffee says the festival is a great way for businesses to get their brand and flavor out.

Several roasters are still paying the cost of high tariffs from last fall.

“When we purchase coffee under tariffs, it actually has a long-term effect more than just the period that tariffs were active,” Hollifield said.

Dave Vela, also with Merit Coffee, says the best way to enjoy coffee tasting is to have breakfast first. Then, start by smelling the coffee because “it’s part of your senses and what you’re going to expect from the coffee.”

Next, he says take the time to let the coffee cool, “to maybe about a warm temperature, and then you’ll really be able to taste the flavors of the coffee.”

Vela encourages people to ask about the coffee’s origin and whether it’s best served with sugar or cream.

Here’s a look at the local roasters participating in the festival.

