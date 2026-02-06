San Antonio Zoo to offer $8 admission on Saturday for Locals Day Promotion is part of San Antonio Zoo’s Locals Day A new “Bronze Gorilla” sculpture. (Copyright 2025 by San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo will offer discounted admission on Saturday for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.
On Feb. 7, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A news release said the Locals Day celebrates San Antonio’s District 8.
“Locals Day
is a unique opportunity for residents to connect with the Zoo’s renowned conservation, animal care, and education efforts while exploring everything that makes San Antonio Zoo a world-class destination," the release said.
Locals Day zoo tickets
can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.
Anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Saturday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.
To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits,
click here. Things to Do
